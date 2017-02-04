1 dead in head-on crash in West Oak Lane; driver suspected of DUI

Police say alcohol was a factor d in a fatal head-on crash in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.It happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and Stenton Avenue.Police say a female driver, traveling south on Broad Street in a Ford Explorer at a high rate of speed, lost control and slammed into a Hyundai.A male passenger in the Ford SUV died after being thrown onto the road.The driver was also ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.She is expected to be charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle.Both people in the Hyundai were also ejected, but their injuries are not serious.