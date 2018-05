EMBED >More News Videos Multi-vehicle crash on I-76. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018.

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle overturned on the Schuylkill Expressway in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.It happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday on I-76 westbound between Exit 339 (US 1 South/City Avenue) and Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue).The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.The scene was cleared and the roadway was reopened just before 10 a.m.------