1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware

One person was killed in a fiery crash in New Castle County, Delaware.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near Widener University's School of Law at Concord Pike and Rocky Run Road in Talleyville.Investigators say the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The car burst into flames.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash caused the closure of Route 202 North at Silver Side Road.Police are continuing to investigate.