TRAFFIC

2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash in Burlington Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly police chase in Tabernacle, NJ. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 19, 2017.

TABERNACLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials said three people died following a crash where an SUV wrapped around a utility pole while attempting to evade police in Burlington County.

New Jersey State Police say identify those killed as two adult men and a pregnant teenager. Their names have not been released.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Monday at Flyatt and Caranza roads in Tabernacle. It happened right in front of the Sequoia Alternative Program school, which was dismissed early due to the accident.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a GMC at rest with the cabin of the vehicle crushed against the utility pole.



Sources say the vehicle was reported stolen when the fatal crash occurred and the occupants were trying to evade police. They report the vehicle was traveling at a speed greater than 80 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

It also appears the vehicle may have caught fire after the crash.

So far there's no word on whether all proper procedures were followed and New Jersey State Police say that they're holding further comment pending the outcome of the investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Three killed following high speed police chase: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 18, 2017


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newsShamong
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem
Philly council passes bill forgiving old parking tickets
Cow escapes Philly church nativity scene twice
SEPTA train hits unoccupied car on tracks in Montgomery County
More Traffic
Top Stories
83-year-old struck by car in West Oak Lane, driver flees
6abc app upgrade: Check out the new features
Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem
Crash, hazmat spill shuts down I-295 NB
NTSB: Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over speed limit
Car flips over after driver loses control in Montco
Man shot and killed in Overbook home
Woman killed after falling into Galloway Twp. roadway
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and Mild Today
Protest for safer bike lanes in Center City
Police: Argument over candy spurs woman to stab roommate
Newspaper boy earning money for gifts killed in Chicago
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NTSB: Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over speed limit
VIDEO: STOMP's exclusive 6abc performance
GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, Senate
More Video