TRAFFIC

2 dead, 1 hurt in Salem County head-on crash

PITTSGROVE TWP., N.J. --
Police are investigating a crash in Salem County Saturday night that left two men dead and a female passenger injured.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Landis Avenue and Alvine Road in Upper Pittsgrove Township.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on, and one reportedly caught fire.

Two men died in the crash.

The injured woman was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have not released the names of the two men.

