2 dead after SUV crashes into Ocean County restaurant

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Eagleswood.

EAGLESWOOD, N.J. --
Police in New Jersey say two people have died and another has been seriously injured after their SUV crashed into the side of an Ocean County restaurant.

Authorities say the crash happened in Eagleswood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver of an SUV lost control along Route 9 before hitting utility poles and then crashing into the side of Calloway's.

According to police, 54-year-old Patty Rulon, of Manahawkin and 91-year-old Albert Rulon, of Tuckerton, died as a result of the crash.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries.

According to the owner of Calloway's, no one in the restaurant was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

