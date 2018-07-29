A serious crash on I-95 near between Exits 35 and 32 killed two people Sunday.It happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway between the West/Woodhaven Road and the Academy Road/Linden Avenue exits.The highway was shut down for some time after the serious crash that involved two cars and injured three people.Two people were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, and one was transported to Hahnemann Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.A passenger in the second car later died at the hospital.The accident is still under investigation.------