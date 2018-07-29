BENSALEM (WPVI) --A serious crash on I-95 near between Exits 35 and 32 killed two people Sunday.
It happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway between the West/Woodhaven Road and the Academy Road/Linden Avenue exits.
The highway was shut down for some time after the serious crash that involved two cars and injured three people.
Two people were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, and one was transported to Hahnemann Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
A passenger in the second car later died at the hospital.
The accident is still under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps