TRAFFIC

2 dead following violent car crash in Lawncrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman killed, man injured in 2-car crash in Lawncrest. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people died after a violent two-car crash in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue.

Chopper 6 HD was over the area where a Mercury sedan overturned after colliding with another car. Crews pulled a woman and a 54-year-old man from one of the vehicles.

Police said the woman died instantly from the impact of the crash.

"The woman was decapitated, so she was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center in very critical condition. He later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the woman driver sped down Hellerman Street at a high rate of speed, went across an empty lot, knocking down trees and a fence.

"A small tree that was torn down was lodged in the vehicle," Small said. "Medics had to actually pull the tree out of the vehicle."

Investigators are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner on anything that might explain why the woman literally floored the gas pedal, driving at tremendous speed and ultimately resulting in the horrific crash

One witness told Action News, "The car looked like a speeding bullet."

Juliana Perez was inside the apartment with her children where the car came to rest.

"I felt a loud tremor and then the window just shattered, it just exploded," she said. "It was the scare of my life."

The crash was captured by the apartment building's surveillance camera.

The video shows that just seconds before the crash, a driver had exited one of the parked cars and crossed the parking lot, right in the path soon to be traveled by the out-of-control Mercury Sable.

Neighbor Brittany West said normally there are children playing in the area as well. Her car was one of those demolished by the crash.

"I just know somebody lost their life, and you know that is more valuable than a car," she said. "That is unfortunate."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Mattress catches fire on I-95 by Penn's Landing
Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt
Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, solidifying into mess
Boy, 10, riding bike hit by car in SW Phila.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body of 12 year old recovered from Burlington Twp. lake
Camden Co. officials investigating death of a toddler
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Severe Storms This Evening
Nurse charged following death of H.R. McMaster's father
Man indicted for assault of Atlantic City housekeeper
Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street
Lockdown lifted at GW High School; male in custody
Search for Cobbs Creek shooting suspect
Show More
Police: 2 men arrested for Rhawnhurst murder
2 dead following argument at SW Philly restaurant
Family sues Wawa over hot water, saying 3-year-old had burns
Philadelphia homicide caught on camera, suspect flees
Police car chase ends in rooftop arrest
More News