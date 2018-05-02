MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --Two people were injured in a crash involving a police car and an SUV on Wednesday in Millville, New Jersey.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at Broad and 6th streets.
Both the male police officer and the female driver of the SUV were flown to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The officer was on normal patrol at the time of the crash, authorities say.
An investigation into the crash continues.
