A two-vehicle collision ended with a truck on its side in Center City, Philadelphia early Friday morning.It happened around 4:45 a.m. on the 1500 block of Arch Street.Police say the driver lost control, rolled over and became trapped inside the vehicle.Medics had to rescue him from the wreckage.A passenger was also hurt in the crash. Both victims are in stable condition.Officials have not said whether slick roads played a role in the crash.