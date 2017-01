Two men are in the hospital after being hit by the same car in Philadelphia's Frankford section.It happened before 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bridge Street and Torresdale Avenue.One victim is being treated for a leg and eye injury. The other is for seizures.One is in critical condition, the other is stable.Police say the 54-year-old driver was traveling eastbound when the victims were struck.He did stop at the scene and is cooperating with the police.