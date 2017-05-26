TRAFFIC

2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash

TACONY (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in an accident in the city's Tacony section.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Torresdale and Robbins.

It's is believed officers were responding to a call when the crash happened.

Both officers are expected to be okay.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

