2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash

TACONY (WPVI) --Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in an accident in the city's Tacony section.
It happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Torresdale and Robbins.
It's is believed officers were responding to a call when the crash happened.
Both officers are expected to be okay.
The injuries are not life-threatening.
