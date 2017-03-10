TRAFFIC

3 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Delaware

Three children and two adults were injured after a collision involving a school bus and a dump truck in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of D and South Heald streets.


Police tell Action News the dump truck hit the school bus, which was carrying a number of children to school.

The impact sent the bus up onto a curb.

Three children and the bus driver were hurt, along with one of two people in the dump truck.

One child was taken to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, another was taken to Wilmington Hospital and a third was evaluated at the scene and released to that child's parent.

The school bus driver was taken to Wilmington Hospital, as well as the passenger in the dump truck, who was trapped briefly after the collision.

Action News is told none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word what led up to the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

