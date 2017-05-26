TRAFFIC

30+ injured in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike in Gloucester Co.

Watch raw video from the Action Cam of a accident on the NJ turnpike involving a tour bus and tractor trailor. (WPVI)

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least 30 people were injured in a crash between a tour bus and a tractor-trailer on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike in West Deptford, New Jersey.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes near mile marker 19.

We know the bus was a Panda Bus operating from New York City and was headed to Atlanta.

For several hours New Jersey State Police closed all southbound traffic at exit 4, but that has since reopened.

All of the injured suffered minor injuries despite the fact that the bus overturned.

The injured were taken to four nearby hospitals.

Several were taken to Inspira Woodbury. The Action Cam was there as some of those injured arrived for treatment.

It's not clear what caused the crash, Police continue to investigate this at this hour.

