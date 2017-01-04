TRAFFIC

30 injured in SEPTA trolley collision in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More than 30 people have suffered minor injuries in an accident involving two SEPTA trolleys in West Philadelphia.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that a trolley rear-ended another trolley at that location.

SEPTA service is being affected. There is no service between 36th and Market and 38th and Lancaster.


