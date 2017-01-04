Rte 10: Board any WB trolley to 30th St. Take MFL service to 40th St. for trolleys. No service btwn 36th & Market & 38th Lancaster. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_10) January 4, 2017

More than 30 people have suffered minor injuries in an accident involving two SEPTA trolleys in West Philadelphia.The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue.Initial reports indicate that a trolley rear-ended another trolley at that location.SEPTA service is being affected. There is no service between 36th and Market and 38th and Lancaster.Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.