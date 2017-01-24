A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill

ACRL suspended btw Philadelphia 30th St. & Cherry Hill due to Delair Bridge stuck in the open position. Cross honoring with bus in effect. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 24, 2017

The Atlantic City Rail Line has suspended service Tuesday morning between Philadelphia's 30th Street station and Cherry Hill after the Delair Bridge got stuck in the open position.Substitute bus service is being provided between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill.Officials say New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Rail Line rail tickets and passes are being accepted on the PATCO system.