TRAFFIC

A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill

Breaking News from Action News and 6abc.com

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Atlantic City Rail Line has suspended service Tuesday morning between Philadelphia's 30th Street station and Cherry Hill after the Delair Bridge got stuck in the open position.

Substitute bus service is being provided between 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill.

Officials say New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Rail Line rail tickets and passes are being accepted on the PATCO system.
