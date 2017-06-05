TRAFFIC

Academy Park High School student killed in crash on I-95

EMBED </>More Videos

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near exit 10 in Tinicum Twp. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Sources tell Action News that the teen killed in a crash on Interstate 95 was a junior at Academy Park High School in Delaware County.

Three other teens, also juniors at Academy Park, were injured in the wreck.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching exit 10 in Tinicum Township.

Police say an SUV and a car collided, sending the SUV off the highway. The rollover crash caused one person to be ejected from the vehicle.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashTinicum Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
WB Schuylkill Expressway reopens after crash in Lower Merion
Pa. Turnpike reopens after fatal crash in Bensalem
More Traffic
Top Stories
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
Show More
Jurors deliberating abuse charges in 'gifted' girl case
Trump lashes out at Justice Dept. travel ban strategy
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower, Storm Today
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
US probes air bag computer failures in 2012 Jeep Liberty
More News
Top Video
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
More Video