Sources tell Action News that the teen killed in a crash on Interstate 95 was a junior at Academy Park High School in Delaware County.Three other teens, also juniors at Academy Park, were injured in the wreck.The names of those involved have not been released.The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching exit 10 in Tinicum Township.Police say an SUV and a car collided, sending the SUV off the highway. The rollover crash caused one person to be ejected from the vehicle.