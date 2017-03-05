Turnpike Traffic Alert on Pennsylvania Turnpike I-276 westbound between Exit 351 - Bensalem/US 1 and Exit 343 -Willow Grove/PA 611 affecting — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) March 5, 2017

Pennsylvania State Police say the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed between the Willow Grove and Bensalem exits due to a tractor trailer accident.State Police say around 9 a.m. Sunday a tractor trailer driver was traveling westbound on the Turnpike in Lower Moreland Township when he lost control.Police say the tractor trailer either went through or over the Jersey barriers and into the eastbound lanes.It is believed that the truck's tank was punctured causing an estimated 300 gallons of fuel to spill on the roadway.The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.State Police say the driver was not seriously injured.They say the cleanup process is going to take quite some time causing major traffic delays in the area.Police recommend westbound traffic to take US Rt. 1 South to State Rt. 132 (Street Rd.) to State Rt. 611 South (Easton Rd.) This will bring drivers to Willow Grove Interchange Exit 343.------