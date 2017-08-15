TRAFFIC

All lanes back open after fiery crash on Atlantic City Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiery crash on AC Expressway: Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
All lanes are back open after a fiery crash caused delays on the Atlantic City Expressway in Washington Township.

It happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes approaching Route 42.

State police tell Action News a driver lost control, hitting a guard rail.

The vehicle crossed the travel lanes, crashed in a wooded area adjacent to the highway and burst into flames.

Action News viewer Eddie Rainas captured the fiery scene as he drove past.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the driver.

Lane closures following the crash caused delays on the westbound Atlantic City Expressway.

All lanes were back open, and traffic was moving normally again, by 6:45 a.m.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newscrashWashington Township (Burlington County)
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
FYI Philly: 3D People Prints can make a new, unique you
Overturned oil tanker leaves NJ Turnpike in standstill
Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
AccuWeather: Clouds, Spotty Showers and Storms Today
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Show More
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Police: Multiple pedestrians struck in Clementon, NJ
Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
Temple Hospital seeks help to ID unconscious patient
More News
Top Video
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
More Video