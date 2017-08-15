All lanes are back open after a fiery crash caused delays on the Atlantic City Expressway in Washington Township.It happened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes approaching Route 42.State police tell Action News a driver lost control, hitting a guard rail.The vehicle crossed the travel lanes, crashed in a wooded area adjacent to the highway and burst into flames.Action News viewer Eddie Rainas captured the fiery scene as he drove past.There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the driver.Lane closures following the crash caused delays on the westbound Atlantic City Expressway.All lanes were back open, and traffic was moving normally again, by 6:45 a.m.----------