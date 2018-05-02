TRAFFIC

All lanes of I-95 reopen after crash near Philadelphia airport

Crash blocks lanes on I-95 near airport. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A crash shut down the outer lanes of southbound I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport for part of the morning rush.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday south of the Girard Point Bridge.

Sky 6 cameras showed tow trucks on the scene as well as ambulances, police, and firefighters.



Cars could be facing sideways with debris on the roadway.

Crews began letting traffic by around 6:30 a.m. The scene was fully cleared just before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

