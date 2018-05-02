All lanes of I-95 reopen after crash near Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A crash shut down the outer lanes of southbound I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport for part of the morning rush.
It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday south of the Girard Point Bridge.
Sky 6 cameras showed tow trucks on the scene as well as ambulances, police, and firefighters.
All lanes are now blocked on the outer lanes of I-95 SB near the airport with this nasty accident. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/oRVVZdgPgh— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 2, 2018
Cars could be facing sideways with debris on the roadway.
Crews began letting traffic by around 6:30 a.m. The scene was fully cleared just before 7 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
