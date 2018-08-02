Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There was a major backup on the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday morning after steel beams were dropped on the roadway.
Avoid the Ben if you can! @6abc pic.twitter.com/JXRwbzGtLs— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) August 2, 2018
The debris at the base of the bridge caused a traffic jam on the westbound side of the bridge.
Crews worked to remove the debris with a tow truck as police blocked lanes.
All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.
At the same time, a disabled bus was blocking two lanes on the eastbound side. It was removed around 9:45 a.m.
#BenFranklinBridge Travel Alert: Expect delays EB (into NJ) due to disabled vehicle on the span.— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) August 2, 2018
