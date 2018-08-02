TRAFFIC

Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam

EMBED </>More Videos

Debris creates backup on Ben Franklin Bridge. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There was a major backup on the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday morning after steel beams were dropped on the roadway.


The debris at the base of the bridge caused a traffic jam on the westbound side of the bridge.

Crews worked to remove the debris with a tow truck as police blocked lanes.

All westbound lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

At the same time, a disabled bus was blocking two lanes on the eastbound side. It was removed around 9:45 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficben franklin bridgen.j. news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County
VIDEO: Parking garage collapses in Dallas, Texas
1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington Co.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News