Boy, 13, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest

A 13-year-old boy was hit after two vehicles crashed in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Devereaux and Rising Sun avenues.

The driver of a car hit another car. The impact from that crash sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk.

That car then struck the boy who was walking.

He was dragged by the vehicle and pinned under the car for a short time.

He is expected to be okay.

One of the cars also slammed into a pole.

Several other people were hurt. It's not clear on the extent of the injuries.

