Bucks County crash leaves one person critically injured

A crash on a Bucks County road has critically injured one person.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 2000 block of Durham Road in Buckingham Township at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say the driver of a vehicle lost control, and crashed into a tree.The injured person was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.Police closed the road while the wreck was towed and officers completed their investigation.So far, there's no word on the cause.