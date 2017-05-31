Bystanders rescue victims of fiery crash in Wilmington

Bystanders who saw a crash in Wilmington, Delaware rushed to the rescue, pulling victims from a car engulfed in flames.The Action Cam was on the scene along Route 141 moments after the rescue on Wednesday morning.Firefighters were still dousing the smoking sedan with water.Delaware State Police say the car collided with an SUV head-on just before 11 a.m.The people involved were checked out by responding medics.Remarkably, no one had to be taken to the hospital.----------