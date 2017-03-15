  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Car caught in down wires, knocks down pole in Mt. Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Down wires and a pole blocked a road in Mount Laurel, New Jersey early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight on South Church Street near Pleasant Valley Avenue.

Police believe the wires came down, and then were caught by a passing car. That car then brought down the pole and traffic lights.

Utility crews arrived to the scene to make repairs.

Pleasant Valley Avenue is closed between Church Street and East Gate Drive due to power outages.

There were no reports of any injuries.
