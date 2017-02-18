Car crashes into donut shop in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A North Philadelphia donut shop was severely damaged by a car crash.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Police say a driver lost control and slammed half way into the closed Fresh Donut shop.
The security doors of the shop sustained extensive damage.
There were no injuries reported in the accident.
L&I is checking the stability of the store.
Police are trying to determine why the driver lost control.
------
Report a correction or typo