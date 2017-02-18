Car crashes into donut shop in North Philadelphia

A North Philadelphia donut shop was severely damaged by a car crash.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 7th Street and Girard Avenue.Police say a driver lost control and slammed half way into the closed Fresh Donut shop.The security doors of the shop sustained extensive damage.There were no injuries reported in the accident.L&I is checking the stability of the store.Police are trying to determine why the driver lost control.------