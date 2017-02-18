TRAFFIC

Car crashes into donut shop in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A North Philadelphia donut shop was severely damaged by a car crash.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 7th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say a driver lost control and slammed half way into the closed Fresh Donut shop.

The security doors of the shop sustained extensive damage.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

L&I is checking the stability of the store.

Police are trying to determine why the driver lost control.
