TRAFFIC

Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co..Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews are on the scene where a car struck a house after a police chase in Delaware County.

Authorities say an officer heard shots being fired in the area on 7th and Tilghman streets in Chester and then a silver Cadillac was seen fleeing the area.

He attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled.

Matt Pruette had a front row seat to the police chase that ended with the driver of the car smashing into a house.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Bethel Avenue in Upper Chichester.

Pruette was work at his power equipment shop when it all unfolded.

"We saw the silver Cadillac driving out the street at a super high rate of speed which drew our attention. Then the car drove right into the house and the cops came just a split second later," he said.

After the impact with the house, he says two men got out and took off into a field behind the home.

"They got out immediately and took off. We pointed them to them and the cops told me to get out of here because he thought they were armed and they took off running after them up the hill," said Pruette.

Within seconds Pruette says the two suspects were caught.

Police have recovered a gun.

PECO arrived on the scene and is working to determine if there is a gas leak.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar into buildingcar crashUpper Chichester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News