The driver of a car that crashed with a Delaware school bus has been cited.Delaware State Police said in a statement that the crash happened Monday morning in Newark.Police say 22-year-old Janae Higgins of Newark was turning left onto Harmony Road from Ruthar Drive when she drove into the path of the bus carrying about 30 students from the Las Americas Aspira Academy.The bus hit the car in the intersection.Police say Higgins, the bus driver and two girls on the bus, ages 6 and 9, were taken to hospitals with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.Higgins has been cited with failure to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.