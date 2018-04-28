TRAFFIC

Car hit by falling cargo after truck flips on I-95 ramp to Walt Whitman Bridge; 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, and some of the truck's cargo fell on at least one car on I-95.

Authorities have not yet said if the person who was killed was in the truck or the car.

There are major traffic delays in the area as the cleanup and investigation continue.

