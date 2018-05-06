SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Car overturns on Schuylkill Expressway

Multi-vehicle crash on I-76. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway westbound.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday on I-76 between Exit 339 (US 1 South/City Avenue) and Exit 338 (Green Lane/Belmont Avenue).

Sky 6 showed an overturned vehicle at the scene as well as a tractor-trailer.

Emergency vehicles responded. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital.

Traffic is being detoured around the portion of the expressway.

