Car soars into 2nd floor of office building in bizarre California crash

A firefighter is seen near an office building in Santa Ana after a car slammed into the structure's second floor in a bizarre crash on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (Orange County Fire Authority)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of an office building in Santa Ana, California, officials said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said.



Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then rescued a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.



