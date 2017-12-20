TRAFFIC

Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95 in Croydon

Crane, traffic sign mishap on I-95: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 20, 2017. (WPVI)

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) --
All lanes of I-95 in Croydon, Bucks County have reopened after a sign mishap.

Crews were installing an overhead traffic sign early Wednesday morning when it fell from the crane.

Action News is told the crane did not malfunction, but could not hold onto the sign which weighed 15,000 pounds more than expected.


Crews worked to remove the sign and the crane from the roadway.

The incident shut down both lanes of I-95 between Street Road and Route 413, just south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, for close to two hours.

All lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Lanes reopen after sign mishap on I-95.

Sign mishap closes I-95 in Bucks County.

I-95 closed due to sign mishap in Bucks County.


