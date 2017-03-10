Crash blocks NB Northeast Ext. between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley

HEADS UP: Major delays along the NE extension of Penn turnpike in Lehigh Co. Bad accident involving seven cars. @6abc pic.twitter.com/LSex7ocwM8 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 10, 2017

A crash has blocked the northbound Northeast extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County. Only the right lane is getting by.It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday at mile marker 47.The crash involves two separate accidents.One accident involves seven vehicles, and the other two vehicles.So far, there are two minor injuries reported.Motorists should expect delays in the area.------