TRAFFIC

Crash blocks NB Northeast Ext. between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

A bad accident shut down part of the Northeast Extension. (WPVI)

MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash has blocked the northbound Northeast extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County. Only the right lane is getting by.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday at mile marker 47.

The crash involves two separate accidents.

One accident involves seven vehicles, and the other two vehicles.


So far, there are two minor injuries reported.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

------
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashtractor traileraccidenttraffic accidentMilford Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
2 hurt, including firefighter in Chester vehicle crash
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
More Traffic
Top Stories
Periods of Snow Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
MAPS: Tracking Friday's winter storm
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
DA to decide on death penalty in dismembered teen case
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
Show More
German police: Italian tourists among victims of ax attack
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Double shooting inside vehicle leaves 2 men critical
Police investigate disturbance at Montco ice rink
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
Police investigate disturbance at Montco ice rink
More Video