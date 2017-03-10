Crash blocks NB Northeast Ext. between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley

MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A crash has blocked the northbound Northeast extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County. Only the right lane is getting by.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday at mile marker 47.
The crash involves two separate accidents.
One accident involves seven vehicles, and the other two vehicles.
HEADS UP: Major delays along the NE extension of Penn turnpike in Lehigh Co. Bad accident involving seven cars. @6abc pic.twitter.com/LSex7ocwM8— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 10, 2017
So far, there are two minor injuries reported.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
