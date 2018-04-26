Crash closes southbound Northeast Extension

A crash between two vehicles has part of the Northeast Extension closed from the Quakertown interchange in Bucks County to the Lansdale interchange in Montgomery County.The crash between a truck and a car happened early Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near the Ridge Road overpass in Telford.We know that a medical helicopter was called to the scene.PennDOT put out a detour for traffic that is being forced to get off the roadway in Quakertown:Take State Route 663 North 3.4 miles to US Route 309 South. Take Route 309 south 24.1 miles. Follow signs to PA Turnpike. This will bring you to the Fort Washington Interchange (#339). Take I-276 west 4.1 miles to exit for I-476 to resume travel along I-476 southbound.Action News will bring you updates on the crash and the impact starting at 4:30 a.m. on 6abc.