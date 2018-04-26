TRAFFIC

Crash closes southbound Northeast Extension

The highway is closed from Quakertown to Lansdale
TELFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash between two vehicles has part of the Northeast Extension closed from the Quakertown interchange in Bucks County to the Lansdale interchange in Montgomery County.

The crash between a truck and a car happened early Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near the Ridge Road overpass in Telford.

We know that a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

PennDOT put out a detour for traffic that is being forced to get off the roadway in Quakertown:

Take State Route 663 North 3.4 miles to US Route 309 South. Take Route 309 south 24.1 miles. Follow signs to PA Turnpike. This will bring you to the Fort Washington Interchange (#339). Take I-276 west 4.1 miles to exit for I-476 to resume travel along I-476 southbound.

Action News will bring you updates on the crash and the impact starting at 4:30 a.m. on 6abc.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspennsylvania turnpikecrashTelford Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Driver tries to flee 4-vehicle crash in Delaware
Woman injured in vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
3 injured after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station
Police release new details in Rosemont murder-suicide
Altherr goes deep to back Arrieta, Phils beat D'Backs 5-3
AccuWeather: Evening Shower, Clearing Overnight
Arrest made in road rage murder of young father
Body found smoldering in dumpster IDed
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
Meek Mill's release sparking conversations about Justice System
Show More
Cosby jury ends Day 1 without a verdict
Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women
Trump's travel ban likely to be upheld, justices indicate
Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son
DNA linked former police officer to serial killings in California
More News