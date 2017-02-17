Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4

What a mess! The NJ Tpk SB is closed approaching exit 4. @6abc pic.twitter.com/RRRrD9y8Da — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 17, 2017

Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash Mount Laurel, New Jersey.It happened before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike near exit 4.Police say the truck hit an overpass, scattering debris all over the highway.A passenger in the truck was injured and had to be rescued.That person was flown to the hospital for treatment.All lanes were blocked while crews investigated. Officials say one lane is now getting by.Crews are checking the integrity of the overpass to make sure its safe.Motorists should expect delays.