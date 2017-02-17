TRAFFIC

Crash jams traffic on NJ Turnpike SB approaching Rt. 73 north of exit 4

Crews are on the scene of where a tractor-trailer crashed in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. --
Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

It happened before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike near exit 4.

Police say the truck hit an overpass, scattering debris all over the highway.

A passenger in the truck was injured and had to be rescued.

That person was flown to the hospital for treatment.

All lanes were blocked while crews investigated. Officials say one lane is now getting by.



Crews are checking the integrity of the overpass to make sure its safe.

Motorists should expect delays.
