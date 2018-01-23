TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down NB lanes on I-95 in Upper Chichester

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate-95 in Upper Chichester, Delaware County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes near exit 2.

So far no other details are available or word on the victim's condition.

Police have shut down all northbound lanes near the accident scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
