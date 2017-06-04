Crash shuts down WB Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion

A crash has resulted in the closure of the Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.It happened around 6:10 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill between Belmont Avenue (Exit 338) and Gladwyn (Exit 337).Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle with someone trapped inside.Westbound traffic is at standstill as rescue crews arrive to the scene.----------