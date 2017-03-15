Deadly head-on crash in Salem County

A serious crash involving two vehicles has left one person dead and two injured in Pennsville, Salem County.One driver, 51-year-old Robert Piotti, was pronounced dead at the scene.A female driver and a 15-year-old passenger in the second vehicle were taken to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of North Hook Road.Police say the female driver was traveling north in a Chrysler Town and Country when her vehicle was struck head-on by a Honda Civic traveling south.The Honda Civic, which was driven by Piotti, somehow crossed over the center line.Emergency crews had to free the victims from their vehicles.The road was closed while police investigated.------