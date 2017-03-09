TRAFFIC

Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens

The Delaware River Turnpike Bridge, which connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes, has reopened.

By
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Thursday night brought some unexpected good news for people on both sides of the Delaware River Turnpike Bridge.

Earlier, officials announced the 1.25-mile-long bridge would open late tonight.

"The fix we were hoping for was a fix that worked. If we would have had to go to a plan b or plan c, we could have been looking at 9 to 12 months for that," said Pennsylvania Turnpike Spokesperson Carl DeFebo.



"It makes traffic a lot better. A lot of times coming up the turnpike now there's a big backup because of the bridge being out, so it'll be nice that it's open again," said Mike Ostron of Warminster.

The busy interstate was abruptly shutdown Jan. 20, when a complete fracture was discovered beneath the westbound lanes on the Pennsylvania side. That find and the subsequent closure meant miles of inconvenience for over 40,000 drivers who use the bridge everyday.

"You have to detour around pretty far. It's about 10 miles out of the way to go over the Burlington Bristol Bridge and then go up 130," said Ostron.

And near constant congestion for the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Yea the whole town has (felt the impact). It's probably good for this spot, maybe economically," said Nicholas Wojton of Bristol.

The opening is nearly a month shy of even the best scenario time estimates.

"We're very fortunate that everything seemed to be going our way. The things that typically go wrong in construction, even the little things, they just ... I don't know. I guess you could say the 'Bridge Gods' were on our side," said DeFebo.

------
