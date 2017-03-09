TRAFFIC

Delaware River Turnpike Bridge set to reopen tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials announced Thursday that they expect to reopen the Delaware River Turnpike Bridge sometime late tonight. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials announced Thursday that they expect to reopen the Delaware River Turnpike Bridge sometime late tonight.

The 1.25-mile-long bridge, which connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes, closed January 20 when a painting crew found a cracked 14-inch steel truss under a westbound travel lane on the Pennsylvania side. That section of interstate typically carries 42,000 vehicles daily.

Earlier this month, engineers said good weather has helped speed work on the Interstate 276 bridge.



"Thanks to a round-the-clock effort involving dozens of engineers, contractors, scientists, and other workers, we are able to get that done much sooner than we expected with every confidence that it will be safe for the motorists who depend on it," said New Jersey Transportation Commissioner Richard T. Hammer.

"We have a high level of confidence on both shores of the river regarding the reliability of our repair and the safety of the bridge for travelers and for nearby residents," said PA Turnpike Chief Engineer Brad Heigel.

Earlier this week, a series of load tests were run to study the effectiveness of the permanent splice, and the results showed that the bridge can support the weight of live traffic.


"We will continue to monitor loads and stresses on the bridge," said NJTA Chief Engineer Robert Fischer. "The temporary sensors will remain for now. In the coming months, we expect to install a system for monitoring the health of the bridge over the long term."

Heigel says that two mis-drilled holes were identified as the primary factors that contributed to the fracture. But bridge experts agree that the holes were not the only trigger.

------
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsnew jersey turnpikepennsylvania turnpikeconstructionHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Pa. Turnpike reopens between Bensalem, Willow Grove after crash
Delaware River Bridge on track to reopen in April
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Snow Developing Overnight
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
VIDEO: Residents bracing for drastic change in weather
Drug suspect in custody after police chase, crash in North Philly
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
Show More
Legal challenges to Trump's travel ban mount from US states
Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Mercer Co.
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
2 suspects ID'd after chase, crash involving Pa. troopers
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
More Video