Delaware River Turnpike Bridge set to reopen tonight

Officials announced Thursday that they expect to reopen the Delaware River Turnpike Bridge sometime late tonight.The 1.25-mile-long bridge, which connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes, closed January 20 when a painting crew found a cracked 14-inch steel truss under a westbound travel lane on the Pennsylvania side. That section of interstate typically carries 42,000 vehicles daily.Earlier this month, engineers said good weather has helped speed work on the Interstate 276 bridge."Thanks to a round-the-clock effort involving dozens of engineers, contractors, scientists, and other workers, we are able to get that done much sooner than we expected with every confidence that it will be safe for the motorists who depend on it," said New Jersey Transportation Commissioner Richard T. Hammer."We have a high level of confidence on both shores of the river regarding the reliability of our repair and the safety of the bridge for travelers and for nearby residents," said PA Turnpike Chief Engineer Brad Heigel.Earlier this week, a series of load tests were run to study the effectiveness of the permanent splice, and the results showed that the bridge can support the weight of live traffic."We will continue to monitor loads and stresses on the bridge," said NJTA Chief Engineer Robert Fischer. "The temporary sensors will remain for now. In the coming months, we expect to install a system for monitoring the health of the bridge over the long term."Heigel says that two mis-drilled holes were identified as the primary factors that contributed to the fracture. But bridge experts agree that the holes were not the only trigger.