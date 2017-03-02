TRAFFIC

Downed power line, fire shuts down SEPTA's West Trenton Line

By
LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
SEPTA has shut down service on its West Trenton Regional Rail Line due to a fire caused by downed wires.

It happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township.


Video from the Action Cam at the scene showed what appeared to be a tree branch on fire over the railroad tracks.

Several firefighters were on the scene.

Service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line was suspended in both directions until further notice.

Alternate transportation options for commuters are listed at www.septa.org.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.

------
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsSEPTAfireLower Moreland Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
School bus carrying students, crashes down Del. embankment
All lanes reopen after crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Car crashes into utility pole in Center City
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Man critical after hit-and-run in Kensington, driver sought
More Traffic
Top Stories
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Man injured after tree falls on Delaware County home
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Troubleshooters: Help for couple who wants rollaway vehicle replaced
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Today
Del. teen receives overwhelming response after dress request for friend
Police investigating swastika graffiti in Bustleton
Show More
Fmr. Trump Taj Mahal being sold to Hard Rock Cafe owners
Record highs for US stocks; Dow crosses 21,000-point mark
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Victims of alleged Pa. sex offender share their stories
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos