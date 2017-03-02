Downed power line, fire shuts down SEPTA's West Trenton Line

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --SEPTA has shut down service on its West Trenton Regional Rail Line due to a fire caused by downed wires.
It happened before 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township.
Wires down due to wind in Lower Moreland Twp @6abc Fire in backyard of home. pic.twitter.com/x9l9GFoyKZ— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 2, 2017
Video from the Action Cam at the scene showed what appeared to be a tree branch on fire over the railroad tracks.
Several firefighters were on the scene.
Service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line was suspended in both directions until further notice.
Alternate transportation options for commuters are listed at www.septa.org.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
------