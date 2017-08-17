TRAFFIC

Driver hurt after tractor-trailer overturns on NJ Turnpike

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer slowed traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Deptford Township.

It happened before 10 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes south of Exit 3.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a tractor-trailer on its side in a wooded area adjacent to the highway.

Firefighters were on the scene.

Action News is told the driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

There was no immediate word on that person or what led to the crash.

The right shoulder was blocked at the crash site, and traffic was backed up approaching the area as crews worked to right the truck and tow it away.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstractor trailertraffic accidentDeptford Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Van plows into crowd in Barcelona, causes injuries
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide in N.J.
Glenside father, son arrested on child porn charges
Accused Chester Co. road rage killer waives hearing
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
"Philly is Charlottesville" marches against racism in Center City
Peaceful candlelight vigil moves through UVA campus
Powerball jackpot climbs to $510 million, 8th largest
Show More
Free cruise robocall class action lawsuit settled, claims available
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Bit Humid Today
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos