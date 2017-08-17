Driver hurt after tractor-trailer overturns on NJ Turnpike

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer slowed traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Deptford Township.It happened before 10 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes south of Exit 3.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a tractor-trailer on its side in a wooded area adjacent to the highway.Firefighters were on the scene.Action News is told the driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.There was no immediate word on that person or what led to the crash.The right shoulder was blocked at the crash site, and traffic was backed up approaching the area as crews worked to right the truck and tow it away.----------