A driver is being treated for injuries after a rollover crash in Montchanin, Delaware.It happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in icy conditions on the 3900 block of Thompson Bridge Rd.Action News is told the driver of a Jeep lost control and slid off the road. The vehicle ended up on its side.Rescue crews freed the driver and took that person to Christiana Hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.Thompson Bridge Rd. was closed in the area as police investigated and crews worked to salt the roadway.