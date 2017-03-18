Driver in custody, woman hospitalized after Holmesburg crash

Police say a driver was speeding and under the influence in a crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue.The male driver in his 20s lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole and breaking it in half.The crash also brought down utility wires.A female passenger became trapped in the wreckage.Crews had to turn live wires off and pull them off the truck before firefighters could get to her.She was then taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital and listed in critical condition.The driver was taken into custody.PECO officials said power was lost to a few homes, but is expected to be back on this morning.------