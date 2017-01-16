TRAFFIC

Driver killed after car crashes into woods off I-295
EMBED </>More News Videos

A vehicle was destroyed after the driver crashed into the woods off I-295 in Florence Township, New Jersey. (WPVI)

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into the woods off Interstate 295 in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 50 in Florence Township.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed the remains of a silver vehicle in such a damaged state it was not readily apparent what kind of vehicle it was.



The name of the male driver has not been released. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

An investigation into how this crash happened continues.
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newscar crashFlorence
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Driver killed after slamming car into pole ID'd
Driver escapes burning car after crash in Newark
Car slams into tractor trailer on I-95 in Newark
More Traffic
Top Stories
Wife of Orlando Nightclub Gunman Arrested
Worker killed by falling steel beam in Bensalem
Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
MLK Day demonstrators march in Philadelphia
Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died
Man killed in Willingboro shooting ID'd
Wilmington police ID man found fatally shot after crash
Show More
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
Gas leak reported after main struck in Brookhaven
Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
MLK Day demonstrators march in Philadelphia
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
More Video