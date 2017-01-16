Driver killed after car crashes into woods off I-295

A driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into the woods off Interstate 295 in Burlington County, New Jersey.It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 50 in Florence Township.The view from Chopper 6 HD showed the remains of a silver vehicle in such a damaged state it was not readily apparent what kind of vehicle it was.The name of the male driver has not been released. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.An investigation into how this crash happened continues.