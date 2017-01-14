  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Driver killed ID'd after slamming car into pole in Cumberland County

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old man killed in a crash in Cumberland County has been identified.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday in front of the unit block of East Broad Street in Bridgeton.

Police say a Lincoln Town Car slammed into a utility pole, trapping Devonte Brooks inside.

The Lincoln was involved in an accident earlier when it struck a Bridgeton police officer and fled, police say.

The trooper, who was in a marked vehicle with lights flashing and sirens on, attempted to stop Brooks' car.

But the suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Officials say the officer lost sight of the car and ended the pursuit.

Police say sometime later, troopers were informed Brooks' car crashed after traveling at a high rate of speed.

He apparently lost control and struck a utility pole.

Brooks, of Millville, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.
