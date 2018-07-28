Driver killed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --A section of Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey remains closed after a fatal crash.
Firefighters and medics were called to Admiral Wilson Boulevard near the Federal Street overpass around 3:45 a.m. after an SUV crashed into utility poles and brought down power lines.
The driver of that SUV was killed.
Two others inside were injured.
The power lines also fell on top of a pickup truck going in the opposite direction.
That driver is okay.
The Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Baird Boulevard as crews clear the scene.
