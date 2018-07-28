Driver killed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Camden

A section of Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey remains closed after a fatal crash.Firefighters and medics were called to Admiral Wilson Boulevard near the Federal Street overpass around 3:45 a.m. after an SUV crashed into utility poles and brought down power lines.The driver of that SUV was killed.Two others inside were injured.The power lines also fell on top of a pickup truck going in the opposite direction.That driver is okay.The Admiral Wilson Boulevard is closed between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Baird Boulevard as crews clear the scene.------