Driver killed ID'd after slamming car into pole in Cumberland County

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old driver is dead after a crash in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday in front of the unit block of East Broad Street in Bridgeton.

Police say a Lincoln Town Car slammed into a utility pole, trapping Devonte Brooks inside.

The Lincoln was involved in an accident earlier when it struck a Bridgeton police officer and fled, police say.

The trooper who was in a marked vehicle State Police car with lights flashing and sirens on, attempted to stop the suspect's car.

But the driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.

Officials say the officer lost sight of the car and ended the pursuit.

Police say sometime later the troopers were advised the suspect's car crashed after traveling at a high speed.

The driver lost control and struck a utility pole.

Brooks of Millville, New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.
trafficcrashtraffic fatalitiesn.j. newsBridgeton
