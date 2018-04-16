VINE STREET EXPRESSWAY

Drivers rescued from flooded roadways as heavy rains fall

Driver rescued from flooded roadway in New Castle on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The heavy rains, high winds, and flooding have caused many issues during the Monday morning commute including numerous drivers having to be rescued from their vehicles.

In Media, Delaware County, the Middletown Fire Company was alerted for a water rescue around 8:15 a.m. on Mt. Alverno Road behind Snyder's Ace Hardware. Officials say the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee had attempted to cross the water, but got stuck. Firefighters were able to lower their ladder to the rear hatch of the vehicle, and the driver was rescued.


Flooding closed part of Martin Luther King Drive, as well. The roadway is closed between the Falls Bridge and Montgomery Drive.



Firefighters in New Castle rescued a driver from her vehicle on the 300 block of Airport Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.


Another car got stuck in 3.5 feet of water along Pyles Lane in New Castle. A man had to be rescued from that vehicle.
Car in flooded waters in New Castle on April 16, 2018.



The Cherry Hill Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area of Route 38 which is closed in both directions from Chapel to Cuthbert Boulevard due to flooding.



Viewer video showed the flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion Township.



A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound around 5:45 a.m. I-676 was jammed approaching the accident scene. The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

Jackknife tractor-trailer on I-676 ramp. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018.


