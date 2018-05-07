TRAFFIC

Dump truck flips on its side in Newtown Twp., Bucks Co. crash

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire and rescue units are on the scene of a dump truck crash in Buck County.

The crash happened Monday morning at Swamp Road and Twining Bridge Road in Newtown Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck lying on its side.

A severely damaged utility pole could be seen a short distance behind the truck. It appears the dump truck may have smashed that pole during the crash.



The driver was injured, rescuers say, though there was no immediate word on that driver's condition.

